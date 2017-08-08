Former Campbell police chief facing criminal charges after investigation

Related Coverage Quit not fired: Campbell police chief and city reach deal

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Campbell Police Chief Drew Rauzan is now facing criminal charges as a result of an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Rauzan is charged with four counts of unauthorized use of property — computer, cable or telecommunication property, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

The charges allege that Rauzan used an information website for law enforcement agencies to get information on people for his own use. He did this on at least four occasions, starting in 2013, according to the court documents.

Last November, police began investigating Rauzan’s contact with a 26-year-old Campbell woman, who said she met him at Rite Aid in 2015.

In her citizen complaint form, the woman told police that she didn’t know how Rauzan knew her name but said he asked her out to dinner and gave her his phone number. She wrote that she never called Rauzan but would notice a police car outside of her house almost every day.

The woman said Rauzan then began coming over to her house to see her dog after he responded to her call for service.

In July of 2016, she called Rauzan at the station about a warrant for failure to pay fines. He told her that he would take care of the warrant and offered her a tour of the police station, according to the woman’s statement.

She said during the tour, Rauzan rubbed his private area against her buttocks, making reference to the size of his genitals.

A police report filed on July 27, 2016 by Rauzan showed that the woman turned herself in on a warrant and was issued a court date. He has denied the allegations, which led to his resignation from the Campbell Police Department.

Tuesday, Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips also released a copy of Rauzan’s personnel file at the request of WKBN. The personnel file details many complaints against Rauzan, dating back to 2009.

In the latest complaint, a dispatcher accused Rauzan exposed his genitals during a ride along with him in 2013. She said he asked her if she liked it at which time she told him to “put it away and then left,” according to a letter written by Campbell Police Lt. Kevin Sferra.

In his letter to Phillips, Sferra also wrote that the disatcher said Rauzan and his girlfriend had sex in front of her at a birthday party for a fellow employee in 2015. She told investigators that she left the party after that happened but said Rauzan followed her out, asking her not to tell anyone.

The letter written last November says the Bureau of Criminal Investigation was notified of those complaints during its investigation of Rauzan.

WKBN reached out to Rauzan, who declined to comment on the allegations at this time.