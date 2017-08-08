Frances L. Kelvington Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio – On Tuesday, August 8, 2017, Frances Louise Wollam Kelvington, formerly of East Palestine and Negley, went home to be with the Lord, peacefully, at the Allay Senior Care in Lisbon, Ohio.

Frances was born on July 14, 1921 in Calcutta, Ohio to Jay and Marie Wollam.

In 1940 she married Raymond Kelvington. They had four children and were married for 53 years.

For nearly 30 years they owned and operated the Sohio, later Amoco, Service Station in Negley. Frances retired in 1984 from the Electrical Refactories in East Palestine.

Frances was a member of Negley United Methodist Church and the Eastern Stars.

Frances is survived and dearly loved by her so,n Wayne (Ginger) Kelvington of East Palestine, Ohio; daughter, Judy (Ken) Hendrick of Fairborn, Ohio and son, Ray (Becky) Kelvington of Poland, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond and her daughter, Janet Lewis.

Frances was blessed with 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received at Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine, Ohio for calling hours from 4:00 – 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 12 and for funeral services on Sunday, August 13 at 3:30 p.m. Pastor Cindy Figley of Negley United Methodist Church will preside over the services.

Frances will be laid to rest at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford, Ohio.

