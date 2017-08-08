Gary M. “Beathead” Marcum Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Gary M. Marcum, “Beathead”, passed peacefully at home Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at the age of 61.

He was born May 26, 1956 in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Gary currently lived in Youngstown but was a 1974 graduate of Struthers High School and still considered himself a “Struthers Brother”.

In his youth, he played baseball and football.

He was formerly a welder for the Sheet and Tube Co.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, corn hole, cooking, gardening and cheering on the Cleveland Browns.

Although he had no children, he was a second father to his beloved nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Gary was a caring soul and the first in line to help his many friends and family and always willing to share what little he had.

He is survived by a sister, Sybil (David) Romeo and several adoring nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Marcum and Rita (Fugate) Marcum; a sister, Etta Sutton and two brothers, Robert and Billie Joe Marcum.

Friends and family may call Friday, August 11 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at 7:00 p.m. at Clemente Funeral Home, 700 5th St., Struthers, OH 44471.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 10 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.