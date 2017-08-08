JobsNOW: Bricklayers build road to success

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There are some jobs which just match perfectly with their names, such as eye doctors and bricklayers. Being a bricklayer is an occupation which can offer a bright future.

Bricklayers are craftsmen who lay bricks, forming a grid to build walls, houses and other structures.

Bricklayers are busy right now building the new Boardman Fire Station. They’re using block and placing a brick veneer or skin around it. The material has to be durable and last for years.

Larry Lencyk, with Lencyk Masonry, said bricklaying is hard work and you have to want to do it. The hard work pays off with pride in what you’ve built.

“You look at the end of the day and say, ‘I built that tower back there. I’m working on this building and when it is done, you can bring your family,’” Lencyk said.

That pride grows every day with the building progress, and it will beam in the spring when the fire station is complete.

Lencyk started his career in 1973 as a bricklayer apprentice. Today, the best way to start in the trade is still the same.

“It’s five-week apprenticeship training, and then they come out on the job, and they are getting immediately paid over $15 an hour and benefits their first day on the job,” Lencyk said.

An apprentice will work alongside a journeyman for four years before graduating.

The materials are heavy and can be messy. It’s a job some people wouldn’t consider, but it’s also a career more people should take a look at.

“I’ve been in business for over 33 years and right now there is a shortage of manpower. We are looking for as many people as we can get into the trade right now, especially bricklaying,” Lencyk said.

The best bricklayers have to love being hands-on, have good hand-eye coordination, work on a team and enjoy working outdoors and at heights.

“Right now there is a lot of work. I can foresee the work being good for the next several years, and we haven’t been in that position for a while,” Lencyk said.

You can find more on the bricklayers apprenticeship program at Ohiomeansjobs.com.