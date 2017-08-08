John Michael Sharfal Obituary

NILES, Ohio – John Michael Sharfal, 96, died peacefully at 11:50 p.m., Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at the Vista Care at the Ridge.

John was born in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania on December 11, 1920 the son of Samuel and Susana (Kordovan) Sharfal and lived in Trumbull and Mahoning Counties all his adult life.

John was a United States Army veteran serving during World War II from August 19, 1940 to June 17, 1945.

He retired in 1985 from Amweld Building Products shipping department where he was employed for several years.

He was a member of Saint Stephen Church.

John is survived by a sister, Marie Kolcun of Hopkins, Minnesota, several nieces and nephews and great-neices and great nephews.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Eva M. Baer Sharfal whom he married May 1, 1954 and she died June 21, 1991; a brother, Samuel Sharfal and two sisters, Susan Vanik and Ann Habovsky.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 11, 2017 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home in Niles, with the Rev. James Korda officiating.

Friends may call one hour before services at the funeral home from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Private burial will be at the Niles City Cemetery

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to send condolences.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 10 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.