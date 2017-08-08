Lakeview’s Avrey Steiner adds a National Championship to her softball resume

Avrey Steiner, a senior at Lakeview high school, and two-time member of our WKBN Diamond Kings, can add “National Champion” to her softball resume.

Steiner, and her Beverly Bandits Demarini team recently competed in the 2017 PGF Nationals in Huntington Beach California, and won the 16U Premier division, competing against 72 of the best teams across the country.

The Bandits beat the So Cal Athletics-Mercado team, 10-1 in the Finals. Steiner played 2nd base and was 2 for 4 with a double and 2 RBI in the championship game.

Steiner has played for the Beverly Bandits since the fall of 2014, after playing for the local Thunder Elite Fastpitch Organization since she was 8 years old.

With Steiner, the Bandits have previously finished 3rd (2015) and 9th (2016) at the Huntington Beach event.

The Beverly Bandits are a premier fastpitch organization based out of the Chicago area that play in the toughest tournaments across the USA, and are comprised of girls from 7 different states.

Avrey Steiner is verbally committed to the University of Illinois on a softball scholarship. She will sign her letter of intent in November.