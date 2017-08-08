Large donation pushes Rescue Mission closer to new building goal

Related Coverage Rescue Mission welcomes new director, plans new building project

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley is now $20,000 closer to moving into a new building after St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital presented a check Tuesday afternoon. It’s all going to the Move the Mission Capital Campaign.

The Rescue Mission said it’s thrilled to receive a donation like this. The organization has now raised a little over $2 million for the campaign.

The latest donation is from the St. Elizabeth Boardman’ Employee Giving Fund.

“It’s humbling, receiving a donation like this — or any donation,” said Rescue Mission President John Muckridge III.

St. Elizabeth said this check is its biggest employee donation yet. The hospital is eager to make a dent in the Move the Mission campaign, which aims to relocate the Rescue Mission.

“The volumes of people he has served has doubled in nine years. That speaks loud and clear as to the need in this community and it’s a very good place for these funds to go to,” said St. Elizabeth President Genie Aubel.

The new Rescue Mission will sit on 17 acres behind the old South High School on Market Street.

“We’re operating right now on 25,000 square feet. We need a little bit more for storage. We have no room for food pantries, storage, those kinds of things,” Muckridge said.

For the Mission, expansion is critical, especially in regards to the Family Service Department.

“We have, on average, about 20 children ranging from the age of 2 days to 17 years old staying with us at any given point,” Muckridge said.

He said the department has limited space.

“A new facility would help us increase the beds for the women and children in our Family Service Department.”

There’s no moving date yet but in the meantime, the Mission said it’s still doing what it does best.

“Just loving people. Loving people and pointing people to Jesus. That’s who we are, that’s what we do,” Muckridge said.

The Rescue Mission estimates the total relocation project will cost $4 million to $6 million.