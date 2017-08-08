Longtime Niles councilman not running for re-election

The Niles Precinct Committee voted to put Barry Profato on the ballot in Steve Papalas' place

By Published: Updated:
niles city hall

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Longtime Niles City Councilman Steve Papalas has decided not to run for re-election.

Tuesday evening, the Niles Precinct Committee voted to put Barry Profato on the ballot in his place.

Profato previously served as a Niles councilman and the city’s Clerk of Courts.

He will join incumbent Democrats Mike Lastic and Ryan McNaughton on the ballot.

Former Niles Safety Service Director Jim DePasquale is also running as an Independent, along with Republican John Priddy.

Only three can be elected.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s