Longtime Niles councilman not running for re-election

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Longtime Niles City Councilman Steve Papalas has decided not to run for re-election.

Tuesday evening, the Niles Precinct Committee voted to put Barry Profato on the ballot in his place.

Profato previously served as a Niles councilman and the city’s Clerk of Courts.

He will join incumbent Democrats Mike Lastic and Ryan McNaughton on the ballot.

Former Niles Safety Service Director Jim DePasquale is also running as an Independent, along with Republican John Priddy.

Only three can be elected.

