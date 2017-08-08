MLB Umpire Joe West suspended for 3 games for comments about Andrian Beltre

NEW YORK (AP) – Joe West, the major leagues’ senior umpire, has been suspended for three days for comments he made about Texas third baseman Adrian Beltre.

In a USA Today report published June 20, West said “it’s got to be Adrian Beltre” when asked who was the biggest complainer in the major leagues.

West was quoted as saying. “I had a game with him recently and the pitch was right down the middle. He tells me, ‘That ball is outside,'” West was quoted as saying.

“I told him, ‘You may be a great ballplayer, but you’re the worst umpire in the league. You stink,'” West also was quoted as saying.

The World Umpires Association said Tuesday that West was serving the first game of the suspension. It said Major League Baseball told the union in an Aug. 3 letter the discipline created an “appearance of lack of impartiality.”

