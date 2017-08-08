MLB Umpire Joe West suspended for 3 games for comments about Andrian Beltre

n a USA Today report published June 20, West said "it's got to be Adrian Beltre" when asked who was the biggest complainer in the major leagues

By Published:
Major League Baseball

NEW YORK (AP) – Joe West, the major leagues’ senior umpire, has been suspended for three days for comments he made about Texas third baseman Adrian Beltre.

In a USA Today report published June 20, West said “it’s got to be Adrian Beltre” when asked who was the biggest complainer in the major leagues.

West was quoted as saying. “I had a game with him recently and the pitch was right down the middle. He tells me, ‘That ball is outside,'” West was quoted as saying.

“I told him, ‘You may be a great ballplayer, but you’re the worst umpire in the league. You stink,'” West also was quoted as saying.

The World Umpires Association said Tuesday that West was serving the first game of the suspension. It said Major League Baseball told the union in an Aug. 3 letter the discipline created an “appearance of lack of impartiality.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s