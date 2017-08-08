Penn State study suggests babies sleep better in their own rooms

A study by the Penn State College of Medicine suggests parents only need to keep babies in the same room as them for six months

Andrew Forgotch, WHTM Published: Updated:
New Penn State study suggests babies sleep better in their own rooms
Courtesy: WHTM


HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – A new study calls into question where a baby sleeps and for how long.

The American Academy of Pediatrics tells parents to keep babies in the same room for a year to protect against Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

New research says that may be doing more harm than good.

Katie Nissley is proud of the way her newest baby sleeps. Three-month-old Noelle sleeps in the same room with mom and dad and all three rest comfortably.

“I’m more confident, I’m not constantly checking on her.”

The mother of four said Noelle can sleep for five hours at a time.

“Some of my mom friends I know, they say every little noise wakes them up so they don’t like the babies in the room because they feel like they don’t get more sleep,” Katie said. “I feel the comfort of knowing the baby is okay.”

But a study by the Penn State College of Medicine suggests parents only need to keep babies in the same room for six months.

Researchers found that children older than four months who have their own rooms sleep an extra 45 minutes. Doctors added that children with poor sleep habits are at risk for obesity later in life.

Experts also found by waiting too long, infants begin to experience separation anxiety, which can create negative sleep quality for both babies and parents.

“We like them in our room,” Katie said. “I know some parents don’t but for us, it’s what works best for us.”

Penn State researchers say children who share the same room as their parents could also be at risk for being put in the same bed, which no medical professional recommends.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s