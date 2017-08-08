Robert A. Metzger Obituary

LAKE MILTON, Ohio – Robert A. Metzger, age 75, of Lake Milton, passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 surrounded by his family.

Robert was born on July 9, 1942, the son of Robert Leo and Laverne (McCreery) Metzger.

Bob graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1962.

He loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed boating on Lake Erie. He also loved cats and dogs and always enjoyed his pets and other animals.

He retired in 1990 from Mill Creek Park as a police officer.

He was a member of Argus Lodge #545 F & AM of Canfield, York Rite, where he was Mason of the Year in 2011. He was also a member at the Youngstown Shrine Club, Aut Mori Grotto, American Legion Post #737, Amvets Post 17 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie #3298.

Survivors include his sister, Cindy Lukovski; nephews, Scott and Brett (Julie) Lukovski; nieces, Kelly (Ian) Lukovski-Wright and Carey Lukovski; an aunt, Sandy (Bob) Noday; in-laws, Carol Askew, Alice Hoffman, Glen and Helen Beedham and Edwin Beedham as well as numerous other nephews, nieces and great-nephews and great-nieces.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, June L. (Beedham), whom died on February 19, 2015.

Services will take place at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel on Friday, August 11 at 5:00 p.m.

Friends will be received from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Chapel on Friday, August 11.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Valley.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 9 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.