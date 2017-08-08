School bus drivers get refresher course at East High

The bus driver training program in Ohio makes sure drivers have the right skills and knowledge before the school year starts

By Published:
Bus drivers from across Northeast Ohio came to East High to get training for the upcoming school year.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Students aren’t the only ones who need a refresher after summer break — school bus drivers can use it, too.

Over 400 bus drivers across Northeast Ohio gathered at East High School Tuesday to get trained for the upcoming school year.

They went over procedures and brushed up on their skills after being off over the summer.

Bill Leaming, director of busing for the state, said Ohio has a nationally recognized training program.

He said his job is to make sure bus drivers have the knowledge and skills they need and to understand how important they are.

“We depend on their integrity to do the right thing when nobody is watching,” he said. “So my job today is to make sure that I remind them since they’ve been off all summer the importance of their job.”

Leaming said one of the biggest issues facing bus drivers today are the other drivers on the road who are distracted, especially by cell phones.

