Sheriff: Escaped Ohio rape suspect kills self at family home

ANTWERP, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a rape suspect who overpowered an Ohio sheriff’s deputy to escape a transport van has killed himself during a police standoff, ending a manhunt.

Paulding County authorities say 32-year-old Branden Lee Powell shot himself Monday night at his parents’ home near Antwerp, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southwest of Toledo. Authorities say Powell was in a crawl space and shot himself as officers were trying to persuade him to surrender.

Investigators say Powell had stolen a gun from a deputy he overpowered during a Friday trip from a psychiatric hospital to jail.

Powell jumped over a seat wearing leg shackles and handcuffs and put the deputy in a headlock, causing the van to crash. Authorities say Powell forced the deputy to remove the restraints.

