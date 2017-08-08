Sheriff: Escaped Ohio rape suspect kills self at family home

Investigators say the man took a gun from a deputy he overpowered during a Friday trip from a psychiatric hospital to jail

By Published:
Branden Powell

ANTWERP, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a rape suspect who overpowered an Ohio sheriff’s deputy to escape a transport van has killed himself during a police standoff, ending a manhunt.

Paulding County authorities say 32-year-old Branden Lee Powell shot himself Monday night at his parents’ home near Antwerp, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southwest of Toledo. Authorities say Powell was in a crawl space and shot himself as officers were trying to persuade him to surrender.

Investigators say Powell had stolen a gun from a deputy he overpowered during a Friday trip from a psychiatric hospital to jail.

Powell jumped over a seat wearing leg shackles and handcuffs and put the deputy in a headlock, causing the van to crash. Authorities say Powell forced the deputy to remove the restraints.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s