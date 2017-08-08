Storm Team 27: A sunny afternoon

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

It’s going be a nice afternoon with sunny skies and temperatures in the middle 70s. Nice weather will stick around for the day on Wednesday, but it will be a bit warmer with highs near 80.

Unsettled weather returns later this week into the weekend.

FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny.

High: 75

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 50

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny.

High: 80

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm afternoon. (40%)

High: 80 Low: 59

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 79 Low: 62

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 81 Low: 64

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 79 Low: 64

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 75 Low: 58

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers or thunderstorms. (20%)

High: 78 Low: 59