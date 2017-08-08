Storm Team 27: A sunny afternoon

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
It’s going be a nice afternoon with sunny skies and temperatures in the middle 70s. Nice weather will stick around for the day on Wednesday, but it will be a bit warmer with highs near 80.
Unsettled weather returns later this week into the weekend.
FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny.
High: 75
Tonight: Mostly clear.
Low: 50
Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 80
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm afternoon. (40%)
High: 80 Low: 59
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 79 Low: 62
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 81 Low: 64
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 79 Low: 64
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 75 Low: 58
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers or thunderstorms. (20%)
High: 78 Low: 59
