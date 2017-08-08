Storm Team 27: Nice weather Wednesday

By Published:

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Nice weather expected into Wednesday morning.  Temperatures will slide back into the low 50’s.  There is a chance for patchy fog.

Look for sunshine early Wednesday with increasing clouds into the afternoon.  Highs will build into the low 80’s.

The risk for showers and thunderstorms will increase through the end of the week.

FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 82

Wednesday Night: A few clouds.
Low: 56

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm afternoon. (30%)
High: 82

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. (60%)
High: 80 Low: 60

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 80 Low: 62

Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers or thunderstorms. (20%)
High: 79 Low: 61

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers. (30%)
High: 75 Low: 58

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 57

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 60

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s