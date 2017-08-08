Storm Team 27: Nice weather Wednesday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Nice weather expected into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will slide back into the low 50’s. There is a chance for patchy fog.

Look for sunshine early Wednesday with increasing clouds into the afternoon. Highs will build into the low 80’s.

The risk for showers and thunderstorms will increase through the end of the week.

FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny.

High: 82

Wednesday Night: A few clouds.

Low: 56

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm afternoon. (30%)

High: 82

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. (60%)

High: 80 Low: 60

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 80 Low: 62

Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers or thunderstorms. (20%)

High: 79 Low: 61

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers. (30%)

High: 75 Low: 58

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 57

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 60