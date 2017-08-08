Storm Team 27: Sunny and 70s

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Today is going to be a beautiful day with skies becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will climb into the middle 70s. Nice weather will stick around through early Thursday.

Unsettled weather returns later this week into the the weekend.

FORECAST

Today: Becoming mostly sunny.

High: 74

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 50

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny.

High: 80

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm afternoon. (40%)

High: 80 Low: 59

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 79 Low: 62

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 81 Low: 64

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 79 Low: 64

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 75 Low: 58

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers or thunderstorms. (20%)

High: 78 Low: 59