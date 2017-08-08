Two Columbus men will go to trial for death of Masury man in October

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men from Columbus are in the Mahoning County Jail now, after appearing in court on murder charges.

Stepbrothers David Madumelo and Daniel Kitchen were indicted recently in the shooting death and robbery of Josh Beasley last November.

Prosecutors say the pair approached the victim after he had stopped at the “Four Seasons Flea Market” in Youngstown to make a cell phone call — took his wallet — and then killed him.

The pair are serving 17.5 year prison sentences after being convicted of similar robberies in the Columbus area.

Their trial on local charges is set for this October.