Warren men charged with robbing woman at gunpoint

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police arrested three men in connection with an armed robbery Monday night.

Police said a woman was robbed at gunpoint by two men around 10 p.m. when she was dropping off a friend on Porter Street NE.

According to a police report, the men took her purse, credit cards, cash, and cell phone, then ran away.

When looking for the men responsible, police were led to an apartment in the 300 block of Scott Street. They were able to get a search warrant and found the victim’s stolen items inside.

Deltonio Dorsey, 35, was arrested on several warrants out of Cleveland and Warren, and additionally charged with aggravated robbery and having weapons while under disability.

Gabriel Lofton II, 29, was arrested on several warrants — including one for aggravated robbery — out of Warren and additionally charged with complicity to aggravated robbery.

Each pleaded not guilty to his charges.

