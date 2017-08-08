WRTA to ask voters for levy renewal to keep rides going

If the levy fails, the Western Reserve Transit Authority will no longer be able to use state or federal money to operate and the rides would stop

By Published: Updated:
wrta bus generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Western Reserve Transit Authority will be asking voters to renew a .25 mil sales tax levy this November.

WRTA said the sales tax is the largest source of revenue for its operating and capital budgets.

There are no new taxes — it’s just a renewal of an existing tax. WRTA said the rate equals one penny on a $4 purchase.

The levy was first passed in 2008 and renewed in 2012.

If the levy fails, WRTA will no longer be able to use state or federal money to operate and the rides would stop.

Over 1.6 million riders use WRTA’s transportation service. Nearly 40 percent of them are seniors and people with disabilities.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s