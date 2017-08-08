WRTA to ask voters for levy renewal to keep rides going

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Western Reserve Transit Authority will be asking voters to renew a .25 mil sales tax levy this November.

WRTA said the sales tax is the largest source of revenue for its operating and capital budgets.

There are no new taxes — it’s just a renewal of an existing tax. WRTA said the rate equals one penny on a $4 purchase.

The levy was first passed in 2008 and renewed in 2012.

If the levy fails, WRTA will no longer be able to use state or federal money to operate and the rides would stop.

Over 1.6 million riders use WRTA’s transportation service. Nearly 40 percent of them are seniors and people with disabilities.

