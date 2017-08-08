Youngstown crime activity: Downtown bartender cited for serving minor

Wednesday, August 2

10:27 a.m. – 900 block of Dewey Ave., Danielle Moore, 36, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, Moore was a passenger in the car and attempted to hide a small amount of crack cocaine in her shirt. The driver, later identified as Brian Moore, 35, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

11:39 a.m. – 1200 Market St., Rocco Henderson, 58, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers found crack cocaine in Henderson’s pocket.

3:38 p.m. – Market Street, Rufus Barnett, 27, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, a search of Barnett and the vehicle uncovered marijuana, crack cocaine and $138 in cash.

3:57 p.m. – 200 block of Wirt St., Treavor English, 21, was charged with OVI and failure to control. According to a police report, police found English’s car in front of a house on Wirt Street and noted that it was “completely destroyed.” English was at the hospital where he was treated for an overdose with naloxone, the report stated.

5:19 p.m. – 400 block of W. Ravenwood Ave., Willie Stewart, 47, was charged with drug possession following a raid. According to a police report, officers found a gun, grinder, two digital scales and a bag of unknown pills in the house.

6:44 p.m. – 2400 block of Shirley Rd., Kareem James, 37, was charged with drug possession following a police raid. According to a police report, officers found two handguns, crack cocaine, prescription medications and cash during the raid. A woman who was at the house, later identified as Sequioua King, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Friday, August 4

10:48 p.m. – 100 block of W. Federal St., John Wardle, 29, was issued a citation for selling alcohol to a minor. According to a police report, investigators sent in a 20-year-old undercover informant into Roberto’s Ristorante to purchase alcohol and was sold a beer by Wardle.

Saturday, August 5

2:47 p.m. – Belmont Avenue, Kamaljit Singh, 34, was charged with assault and obstructing official business after police say they saw him punch another man in the back of the head. According to a police report, officers on patrol saw Singh outside of the Ultimate Gas and Food Mart hitting another man. When police pulled in and questioned Singh, he said the man had hit him earlier in the day. As police were writing Singh a citation, he left the store, the report stated. Because of heavy traffic, officers did not pursue Singh but arrested him a short time later when he returned to the store.

6:21 p.m. – Steel St., Megan Thompson, 31, was charged with drug possession after police found her unresponsive behind the wheel of a car. Officers were able to awaken Thompson and discovered heroin and a syringe in the car, according to a police report.

Sunday, August 6

2 a.m. – N. Osborn Avenue, a man told police that someone broke into his house and took a TV. Police found no signs of forced entry.

4:13 p.m. – Schenley Avenue, Jedediah Thomas, 39, was charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officers were called to the parking lot of Schenley Carryout on Mahoning Avenue where they say they found a man standing beside a car where a woman was passed out on the passenger side. Thomas told police that the woman had used heroin earlier and was apparently overdosing, the report stated. Officers administered naloxone on the woman and were able to revive her. Heroin, used needles and burned spoons were found in the vehicle and a large box of needles was found in the trunk, the report stated.

4:18 p.m. – 700 block of Sherwood Ave., Arquise Miller, 27, was charged with mishandling a firearm in a motor vehicle following a traffic stop. Officer found a loaded gun under the passenger seat of the car, according to a police report. The gun was reported stolen out of Illinois.

Monday, August 7

9:25 p.m. – 2700 Rush Blvd., theft, a 38-year-old woman told police that she caught someone getting into her car that was parked outside. The woman said she forgot to lock the car doors, and $425 was taken, along with a debit card.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department.

