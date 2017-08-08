Youngstown man involved in deadly car accident in 2016 set for trial

Wallace was drunk when he caused a crash that killed one man and injured three others

Eric Wallace, charged with OVI and vehicular homicide in fatal Youngstown crash.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man involved in a fatal drunk-driving crash early last year is set for trial on Aug. 14.

Eric Wallace of Girard appeared in Common Pleas Court on Tuesday on aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI charges.

Prosecutors said Wallace was driving at more than 80 miles an hour along Market Street in January of 2016, when his car collided with another — killing Jerome Atkins and injuring three others.

Investigators said Wallace was under the influence of alcohol and cocaine when he crashed.

