2 injured in Youngstown motorcycle crash

Both men were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital. The driver was last listed in critical condition

By Published:
Youngstown motorcycle crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men were injured early Wednesday morning after crashing the motorcycle they were on.

The accident happened just after 1 a.m. on South Avenue.

The driver of the motorcycle and his male passenger were traveling north on South Avenue when the driver hit a curb and slid into Irish Bob’s parking lot.

Both men were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital. The driver was last listed in critical condition.

The passenger was wearing a helmet and appeared to have suffered some abrasions but was walking around at the scene.

Police said they didn’t think the driver was wearing a helmet.

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s