2 injured in Youngstown motorcycle crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men were injured early Wednesday morning after crashing the motorcycle they were on.

The accident happened just after 1 a.m. on South Avenue.

The driver of the motorcycle and his male passenger were traveling north on South Avenue when the driver hit a curb and slid into Irish Bob’s parking lot.

Both men were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital. The driver was last listed in critical condition.

The passenger was wearing a helmet and appeared to have suffered some abrasions but was walking around at the scene.

Police said they didn’t think the driver was wearing a helmet.