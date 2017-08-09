40 office positions at Mercy Health moved to Cincinnati area facility

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health announced that it will be moving 40 office employees in Youngstown to a facility in Mason, Ohio.

The health care provider announced in July that they will be relocating patient access center and back office positions from Youngstown to the main revenue recycle facility in Mason, Ohio, about 30 minutes north of Cincinnati.

The relocation will take place throughout the month of August.

All affected employees will have the opportunity to relocate to Mason and have been provided a relocation benefit option, according to a statement from Mercy Health.

The health care provider said in a statement that the move is part of a continuing effort to improve the company:

As we navigate the dynamics of the transformative health care environment, Mercy Health continues to evaluate how we can best improve the health of our communities while serving as good stewards of our heritage and our ministry resources. We’re doing this in a variety of ways, including through financial diligence, a focus on innovation and the alignment of our talent to support this work.