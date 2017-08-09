Coroner releases autopsy results for victim of Warren crash, shooting

Police said a car carrying three people crashed into a Warren home last week and shots were fired inside the car

Shooting at Southern Boulevard and Solar Street in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The coroner ruled the death of De’Vonte West, one of the victims of a shooting in Warren that killed three people, a homicide.

The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office said the 24-year-old died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Causes of death for 18-year-old Ju’wantae Harbin and 37-year-old Brandy Joseph are still pending.

Police said a car carrying all three crashed into a home at Southern Boulevard and Solar Street last week and shots were fired inside the car.

The intersection was blocked off for about six hours while police combed the scene.

The crash and gunshots created quite a commotion in the neighborhood, with several witnesses calling 911. At one point, there were about 200 people standing around outside at the time of the incident.

