Blackmon’s 12th-inning homer leads Rockies over Indians 3-2

STEVE HERRICK Associated Press Published:
Cleveland Indians, Progressive Field – Cleveland, Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) – Charlie Blackmon homered in the 12th inning, atoning for a baserunning blunder and lifting the Colorado Rockies over the Cleveland Indians 3-2 on Wednesday.

With Colorado trailing 2-1, Blackmon singled leading off the eighth and was running on the pitch when DJ LeMahieu fouled a ball to the right side. Second baseman Jason Kipnis caught the ball on the warning track with his back to home plate, spun and threw to pitcher Joe Smith, who was covering first.

Colorado tied the score in the ninth when Carlos Gonzalez singled with one out and came home on Jonathan Lucroy’s double off Cody Allen, who blew a save for the third time in 22 chances. Lucroy’s hit bounced away from center fielder Bradley Zimmer, who had tried for a sliding stop.

Lucroy was booed throughout the series. He vetoed a trade that would have sent him from Milwaukee to Cleveland at last season’s trade deadline.

