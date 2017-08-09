Boardman crime activity: Police report finding man with items stolen from cars

Wednesday, August 2

8:03 a.m. – 8000 block of South Ave., Ronald Wolfe, 52, arrested on a warrant for robbery. Police said the charge stems from an incident at Rulli Brothers on June 23 in which Wolfe stole several items from the store by hiding them under shopping bags. An employee who asked him for a receipt said Wolfe pulled a knife on him and then drove away. The employee told police that Wolfe had stolen shrimp from the store a week before that.

11:17 p.m. – Midlothian Boulevard, Jamal Wingo, 35, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with tampering with evidence, failure to comply, and possession of drugs. An officer tried to pull Wingo over but reported that Wingo started a chase, accelerating to 60 miles per hour while throwing plastic bags out of the window. Police said people in the neighborhood appeared to be cheering Wingo on as he sped away from the officer. Wingo then slowed near Hylda Avenue and jumped out of the car, running away, according to a police report. The report said the officer tased Wingo, causing him to fall to the ground. Police said items thrown on the ground were no longer there but over 19 grams of suspected crack cocaine, Suboxone strips, and marijuana were found in the car. Wingo denied throwing the items out of the car, saying, “I would have thrown out the bag of crack you found, if that was the case,” according to the report.

Thursday, August 3

1:25 p.m. – 8200 block of Market St., Robert Donegan, 44, of New Middletown, turned himself in on a warrant for an extortion charge. The owner of the Intellitech Corporation said before Donegan left the business, he downloaded software for two jail systems and then threatened to withhold the software unless he was given money.

3:13 p.m. – 8200 block of Market St., Mandi Bero, 37, and Miracle Petrino, 46, both of Canfield; Karen Maselli, 68, of Pittsburgh; and Dustee Tomaiko, 45, of Randolph; each arrested and charged with operating a gambling house and gambling.

4:26 p.m. – 5200 block of Market St., police were called to Family Video for a fight between two women, who were outside. Police said the women involved gave conflicting stories about what happened so no assault charges were filed. One of the women involved — Nicole Hayman — was charged with disorderly conduct for what police called “violent and turbulent behavior in a public location.”

6:41 p.m. – 8000 block of South Ave., a woman reported that she was assaulted at work by her supervisor in May. She said the supervisor hit her while she was sitting at her desk and she believed that the suspect was upset because she was late for work that day. The woman said she waited to report the incident to police until the conclusion of the company’s internal investigation but was worried that the company would retaliate against her for filing a report.

Friday, August 4

10:12 a.m. – 100 block of Ferncliff Ave., John Delliquadri, 24, arrested on warrants for criminal mischief and criminal trespass and charged with obstructing official business. Police were called to the area for a dispute between Delliquadri and a neighbor and found that Delliquadri had warrants for his arrest. Police said Delliquadri tried running away before they were able to arrest him.

10:23 p.m. – 500 block of Boardman Poland Rd., police were called to the parking lot of Dick’s Sporting Goods for a person who was passed out in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle. The 17-year-old boy appeared to be intoxicated and didn’t wake up for about 15 to 20 minutes, according to a police report. Police said there were two unopened beer cans in the car. He was charged with underage consumption of alcohol.

Sunday, August 6

2:16 a.m. – 100 block of Leighton Ave., Cory Gooch, 27, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with three counts of receiving stolen property. Police said Gooch was spotted walking down the street holding a GPS and electronics. Police said he was walking in an area in which there had been several thefts from vehicles and burglaries in the last two nights. Police said several of the items that he had were discovered to be stolen from vehicles. Police said a motel room, where Gooch was staying with his girlfriend, also contained several electronics and bags full of change. Police said one of the laptops found matched the description of one that had been stolen during a home burglary.

10:52 p.m. – 800 block of Wildwood Dr., police stopped a group of teenagers who threw eggs at a house, according to a police report. The victim said he didn’t want to press charges but wanted their parents notified of the situation.

Monday, August 7

8:44 a.m. – 1000 block of Tiffany South, Melissa “Moe” Chester, 33, of New Middletown, charged with possession of cocaine, heroin, drug abuse instruments, and drug paraphernalia. Police said Chester was found slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle, which was parked at the Red Roof Inn. Police said Chester was found to have a vial in her pocket and when asked what it was, she responded, “Oh, that’s my crack. I forgot it was in there.” Police also reported finding heroin and drug items in the car. When she was arrested, Chester told police that she had a severe drug problem and was glad that she had been arrested because she needed help, according to a police report.

12:20 p.m. – 4000 block of Sylvia Ln., an 81-year-old woman reported receiving a phone call from a man who posed as her grandson and said he was in jail and needed money for bond. The woman purchased store gift cards at the request of the caller and read him the numbers on the back of the cards. The value of the cards totaled $8,000. The woman said the caller sounded like her grandson but she realized that it wasn’t him when he gave her the incorrect name of his girlfriend.

Tuesday, August 8

6:34 p.m. – 7400 block of Market St., Breiash Floyd, 20, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with theft, resisting arrest and obstructing official business, and Tiesha Howell, 22, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with robbery. Police said a shopper confronted the women after spotting them stealing items from Sears. Police said Howell pushed the shopper, who confronted her about the items, and they began fighting. The items were returned to the store.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department.

