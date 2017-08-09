2 sent to hospital after four-vehicle accident in Weathersfield

At least three vehicles were involved and sustained heavy damage


At least one person was trapped in their car and three vehicles were involved in an accident Tuesday in Weathersfield Township.

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A four-vehicle accident on Wednesday afternoon in Weathersfield Township sent at least two people to the hospital.

It happened on State Route 169, in front of Papa Nick’s Lounge.

Witnesses said a silver Mustang was going about 80 miles an hour when it collided with another car, creating a chain-reaction crash. Two women had to be removed from one car by the Jaws of Life.

A van and a pickup truck were also involved.

