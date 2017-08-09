2 sent to hospital after four-vehicle accident in Weathersfield

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A four-vehicle accident on Wednesday afternoon in Weathersfield Township sent at least two people to the hospital.

It happened on State Route 169, in front of Papa Nick’s Lounge.

Witnesses said a silver Mustang was going about 80 miles an hour when it collided with another car, creating a chain-reaction crash. Two women had to be removed from one car by the Jaws of Life.

A van and a pickup truck were also involved.

