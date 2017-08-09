Federal inmates moved to county lockup in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – At least 20 federal prisoners were moved from the private prison in Youngstown to the Mahoning County Jail.

The prisoners were moved Tuesday from CoreCivic’s Northeast Ohio Correctional Center on Hubbard Road

The shift of inmates is pre-emptive so that the prison is not overcrowded.

CoreCivic will pay the county to house the prisoners until they can be relocated. The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office will get about $580,000 a year.

The Corrections Corporation of America rebranded as CoreCivic in 2016.

Andrew Brooks Jason Brooks Brian Butler Marlon Clemons Michael Cleveland Antonio Cook Jerry Davis Preston Doss Theodore Elenniss Kevin Fletcher Carzell Gibbons Calvin Gore Ditagi Greene Gary Hite Fredrick Hood Arelio Martinez-Perez Anthony Mascarella Mario Minor Derrick Rivers Ronnie Townsend Carmen Sagnimeni