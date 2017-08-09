Federal inmates moved to county lockup in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – At least 20 federal prisoners were moved from the private prison in Youngstown to the Mahoning County Jail.
The prisoners were moved Tuesday from CoreCivic’s Northeast Ohio Correctional Center on Hubbard Road
The shift of inmates is pre-emptive so that the prison is not overcrowded.
CoreCivic will pay the county to house the prisoners until they can be relocated. The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office will get about $580,000 a year.
The Corrections Corporation of America rebranded as CoreCivic in 2016.
