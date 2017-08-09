Felicity A. (Harper) Cook Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, August 15 at 6:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home, for Felicity A. Cook, 42, who died Wednesday evening, August 9, 2017 at her home.

She was born on December 4, 1974 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a daughter of William I. and Deborah J. Wagner Harper and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Felicity was a 1993 graduate of Hubbard High School and was an office manager for Novicky Chiropractic for 11 years.

She was a Girl Scout Leader, was active with the Hubbard Girls Volleyball, the co-founder of Focus Events and enjoyed helping with non-profit fundraising.

She leaves her parents, William and Deborah Harper of Hubbard; her husband, Rich L. Cook, whom she married on October 17, 1998; a son, Austin M. and two daughters, Ashlee M. and Brynn M. Cook, all at home; a brother, Mark (Shannon Roth) Harper; aunts and uncles; eight nieces and nephews and five great-nieces and great-nephews. She also leaves her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Richard and Bonnie Cook of Hubbard; a brother-in-law, Ed (Missy) Cook of Liberty; sisters-in-law, Jenny Harper of Hubbard and Michelle (Bill) Gotch of Hubbard as well as an army of friends.

Felicity was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas M. Barker and paternal and maternal grandparents.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, August 15 one hour prior to the memorial services from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to send online condolences to the Cook family.



