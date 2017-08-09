Fitch boys’ soccer returns 7 starters as they look for better results in 2017

2017 Fitch Boys’ Soccer Preview

Head Coach: Tim Walsh

2016 Record: 3-13-1

Coach Tim Walsh returns 13 letter winners, 7 of which were starters from last Fall’s group. “We’ve put an emphasis on our strength program and off-season conditioning,” indicates Walsh. “It’s helped our talented but relatively inexperienced team to begin our year.”

The Falcons were decimated by graduation last year. Fourteen seniors graduated in the spring of 2015 which left Fitch short on experience and on wins (3) in 2016.

Even though Fitch experienced more downs than ups, the players gained much needed experience. The team lost three seniors to graduation. In 2017, a large group of seniors will be welcomed back into the fold led by midfielder Blake Baker. Last year, Baker nabbed First-Team All-District and All-Conference with his team leading 9 goals and 8 assists. He’ll be joined by fellow midfielders Mitchell DeSiato (1 goal, 3 assists) and Josh Egolf. Forward Cammron Sobien and goal keeper Trevor Hykes (67 saves) also return for their senior seasons. Junior defender Cameron Ashley was a First-Team All-District selection a year ago and was honored by being named the team’s Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore.

“We’ve gotten a great deal better,” says coach Walsh. “We’ve added a few tough out of town opponents (Green, GlenOak, Perry, Hoover) to our schedule. We’ve been playing very well (in the early going) in both the Alliance Showcase and our early scrimmages. We’ve improved both our offensive output and our defensive unit with our returning players. We’re helped by having one of the best junior varsity teams in the area (coached by Dan Conley and assisted by Corey Spencer) that can not only win games but develop players to move up to the varsity level.”

Fitch begins the 2017 season with a home encounter with Mooney on August 22.

Individual Leaders

Goals – Blake Baker, 9

Assists – Blake Baker – 8

Saves – Trevor Hykes – 67

Roster

Seniors

#2 Cammron Sobien

#3 Josh Egolf

#6 Cameron Ashley

#7 Derian Mesaros

#8 Mitchell DeSiato

#9 Vince Myers

#10 Blake Baker

#14 Julio Gonzalez

#20 Trevor Hykes

#22 Chad Phillips

Juniors

#5 Dom Foley

#15 Connor Morton

#25 Zach Vestal

Sophomores

#11 Nick Mortaro

#21 Zack Semlani

#23 Zack Glavic

Freshmen

#12 Alex Sorrels

#13 Carlo Walters

Schedule

Oct. 14 – Hoover, 3

Oct. 7 – at Perry, 7

Oct. 5 – Canfield, 7:15

Oct. 3 – South Range, 7:15

Sept. 28 – at Boardman, 7

Sept. 26 – at Harding, 7:15

Sept. 23 – at GlenOak, 7

Sept. 21 – Howland, 7:15

Sept. 19 – at Hubbard, 7

Sept. 16 – at Green (Green’s “Kick for a Cure”), 5

Sept. 14 – at Canfield, 7

Sept. 12 – at Ursuline, 7:30

Sept. 7 – Boardman, 7:15

Sept. 5 – Harding, 7:15

Aug. 31 – at Howland, 7

Aug. 22 – Mooney, 7:15