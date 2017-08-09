Gerald “Jerry” E. Oprandi Obituary

ALLIANCE, Ohio – Gerald Oprandi, 78, beloved father, husband and brother, was called to his eternal resting place on Wednesday, August 9, 2017.

He entered this world on January 16, 1939 in Alliance, Ohio, born to James and Virginia (Bailey) Oprandi.

He was a member of Community Bible Church and retired from Alliance Machine as a Layout Man.

Jerry enjoyed golf, woodworking and taking care of his property but most important was spending his time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Donna (Kraft) Oprandi; children, Donita (Den) Bieda and Denise (Tom) Eberling; his grandchildren, Josh Bieda, Nicole Bieda, Courtney Bieda, Morgan Bieda, Daniel Jordan, Jr. and Alicia Jordan and a great-granddaughter Olivia Bieda. He is also survived by two brothers, Tom Oprandi, Tim Oprandi and a sister, Judy Oprandi-O’Niell.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Daniel on July 5, 2011 and three brothers, Roger, James and Rick.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 13, 2017, 4:30 p.m. at Community Bible Church, 18146 State Rt. 62, Beloit, OH 44609 with Pastor John A. Tucker officiating.

Friends may visit with the family before the service on Sunday, August 13 the half hour prior from 4:00 – 4:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made in Jerry’s honor to the Community Bible Church.

Friends may sign the guest register or send condolences online at www.grfunerallhome.com. Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home Sebring, OH (330) 938-2526.

