Indians’ Brantley on disabled list with right ankle injury

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published:
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley, right, is looked at by a trainer in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Cleveland. Brantley left the game in the fifth inning. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley, right, is looked at by a trainer in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Cleveland. Brantley left the game in the fifth inning. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Indians All-Star outfielder Michael Brantley is on the disabled list after injuring his right ankle again.

Brantley, who was sidelined earlier this season with an injury to the same ankle, initially feared he tore his Achilles after taking a few steps toward a fly ball in the fifth inning Tuesday night against Colorado. He immediately sat in the outfield grass. His expression indicated he thought the injury was serious.

However, an MRI revealed only a minor injury, and manager Terry Francona said Wednesday that the team feels “a heck of a lot better than we did last night.” Francona had indicated the team would wait on making a roster move, but the Indians decided to place Brantley on the DL before their finale against the Rockies.

Infielder Erik Gonzalez was recalled from Columbus to fill Brantley’s roster spot.

The 30-year-old Brantley is having a solid season after playing in only 11 games last year following shoulder surgery.

