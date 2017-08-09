Indians & Pirates to wear nicknames on jerseys

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Major League Baseball players will wear colorful jerseys with their individual nicknames on the back for the newly-created Players Weekend which runs August 25-27. The uniforms will include a patch that is rooted in the path from Little League to the majors.
The nicknames listed on the back of the jerseys will highlight the players’ personalities and passions. The game-worn jerseys will later be auctioned at MLB.com/auctions, with 100 percent of the net proceeds going to the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation
The Indians host the Royals on the weekend of August 25-27.
Here are the nicknames the Cleveland Indians chose:
Cody Allen: Pollo
Abraham Almonte: El Varon
Shawn Armstrong: Armie
Trevor Bauer: Bauer Outage
Michael Brantley: Dr. Smooth
Carlos Carrasco: Cookie
Lonnie Chisenhall: Big Lon
Mike Clevinger: Sunshine
Kyle Crockett: Crock
Edwin Encarnacion: EE
Yan Gomes: Gomer
Erik Gonzalez: La Parita
Nick Goody: Goods
Brandon Guyer: BG
Austin Jackson: AJax
Jason Kipnis: Kip
Corey Kluber: Klubes
Francisco Lindor: Mr. Smile
Boone Logan: Booner
Zach McAllister: Z-Mac
Andrew Miller: Miller Time
Tyler Olson: Oly
Dan Otero: OT
Roberto Perez: Bebo
Jose Ramirez: Ramirez
Daniel Robertson: Sparky
Danny Salazar: Sally
Carlos Santana: Slamtana
Bryan Shaw: Geek
Joe Smith: Sidewinder
Josh Tomlin: Scrubs
Giovanny Urshela: Gio
Bradley Zimmer: Machine
The Pirates and Cardinals will debut the uniforms, meeting in the Little League Classic game on August 20 at Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Here are the nicknames the Pittsburgh Pirates chose:
Josh Harrison: J Hay
Starling Marte: Tato
Jordy Mercer: The Rook
Juan Nicasio: Arenoso
Chris Stewart: Stew
Andrew McCutchen: Cutch
David Freese: Davehuman
Gregory Polanco: El Coffee
Adam Frazier: Fraz
John Jaso: Easy J
Francisco Cervelli: Cisco
Jose Osuna: El Gocho
Wade LeBlanc: Frenchy
Chad Kuhl: Chet
Daniel Hudson: Huddy
Gerrit Cole: Cole Train
Ivan Nova: Super Nova
Jameson Taillon: J-Mo
Josh Bell: JB
Trevor Williams: Ev
Max Moroff: Maxwell
Felipe Rivero: Nightmare
