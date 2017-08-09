Investigators rounding up 21 Youngstown drug trafficking suspects



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Federal agents and local officers are rounding up suspects as part of a two-year investigation into drug trafficking.

In all, 21 people were indicted for what the U.S. Attorney’s Office called their roles in heroin and drug trafficking in Youngstown and Ravenna.

Wednesday morning, investigators with the Drug Enforcement Agency, FBI and local Drug Task Force started picking up suspects.

About a dozen suspects are in custody, and three were already in custody on unrelated charges.

Charged are:

Aaron L. Rogers, 47, of Youngstown: Accused of supplying Jackson with heroin and cocaine. Rogers is also accused of having firearms and money as part of the conspiracy and is charged with being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Cametrius K. Adams, 40, of Youngstown

Darry K. Woods, 40, of Youngstown: Accused of supplying drugs for distribution in Youngstown

Mack F. Hill, 25, of Youngstown

James L. Jackson, 41, of Youngstown: Accused of supplying drugs to Montero and the Hills as well as Clinkscale, Hunter, Leonard and Adams. Jackson is also accused of having firearms and money as part of the conspiracy and is charged with being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Deondea K. Hill, 23, of Youngstown

Qeevys D. Clinkscale, of Cleveland

Trina Hill, 43, of Youngstown: Accused of operating a drug house on Ravenwood Avenue in Youngstown to distribute and store drugs and having firearms and money.

Brian K. Hunter, 44, of Youngstown: Charged with being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

John J. Montero, 39, of Youngstown: Accused of having firearms and money as part of the conspiracy and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Terrell L. Leonard, 38, of Youngstown

Cornell L. Kennedy, 33, of Youngstown

Richard L. Jones, 50, of Ravenna: Accused of supplying heroin to Haywood and Leonard for sale.

Willie J. Beacham, 69, of Youngstown: Accused of distributing heroin in the Youngstown area.

Terrell L. Leonard, 38, of Youngstown: Accused of selling drugs to Blair, Beacham, Gilbert and Jordan for distribution in the Youngstown area.

Ronald C. Gilbert, 40, of Youngstown: Accused of distributing heroin in the Youngstown area.

Shajehan Haywood, 45, of Youngstown:

Ricky C. Jordan, 33, of North Lima: Accused of distributing heroin in the Youngstown area.

Shane S. Blair, 38, of Sebring: Accused of distributing heroin in the Youngstown area.

Antonio D. Liddell, 37, of Ravenna:

Daryl Keith Jones, 50, of Ravenna: Accused of traveling to Michigan to obtain heroin for sale in Ravenna.

Brook Brooks, 36, of Twinsburg: Accused of traveling to Michigan to obtain heroin for sale in Ravenna.

The crimes occurred in 2015 and 2016, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

“Today more than 20 people who bring heroin to our neighborhoods were taken off the street,” said Acting U.S. Attorney David A. Sierleja. “Ohio has been devastated by heroin and opioids over the past few years. This is an example of law enforcement working together to lock up dangerous people supplying the drugs.”

