Katherine Spencer Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Katherine Spencer, 63, of Warren, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at University Hospital, Cleveland after years of suffering.

She was born October 18, 1953 in Warren, a daughter of the late John J. and Joanne M. (Perkins) Mehall.

After 15 years Kathy left her work with G.E. Trumbull Lamp in 1986.

She spent the rest of her years being an amazing mother, sister, aunt and wife to a family who adored her. Kathy got great happiness in spending time with her great-nephew, Jackson who she absolutely spoiled.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Spencer of Warren, who she married on May 16, 1992; daughter, Lindsey Kistler of Arlington, Texas; brother, John (Diane) Mehall of Marysville, Tennessee; sister, Jo (Charles) Hoffman of Leavittsburg, Ohio; brother, Marty Mehall of Florida and a sister, Tracy (Yolando) Talarico of Parma, Ohio.

Kathy was preceded in death by her father, John J. Mehall; mother, Joanne M. (Perkins) Mehall; sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Jeffrey Eakins.

Memorial calling hours will be held from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m., Saturday, August 12, 2017 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home with a memorial service to follow at 4:00 p.m., Mr. Sal Talarico will officiate.

