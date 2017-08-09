Kathy Lynn Mizicko Obituary

VIENNA, Ohio – Kathy Lynn Mizicko, 69, passed away Wednesday morning, August 9, 2017 at University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kathy was born on September 7, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Olive (Cameron) Goodhart.

She was a 1965 graduate of Mathews High School and attended Kent State University.

Shortly after school, she married the love of her life, Robert Mizicko, Sr. on April 20, 1968 and started their family together with two sons, Robert and Shane.

She was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Vienna.

She was a preschool teacher at Cortland Playroom, where she loved to make crafts and games for the children and a religion teacher and director at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, known now as St. Thomas the Apostle in Vienna.

Kathy will be deeply missed by her husband, Robert Mizicko, Sr. of Vienna; her sons, Robert (Jennifer) Mizicko, Jr. of North Canton and Shane (Maria) Mizicko of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; two grandchildren, Logan and Sydney; her sister, Terri (Rodger) Schick of Fowler and her brother, Larry (Anita) Goodhart of Fowler.

Family and friends may visit from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel located at 6923 Warren–Sharon Road in Brookfield on Sunday, August 13, 2017.

Closing prays will start at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home on Monday, August 14, 2017 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle located at 4453 Warren-Sharon Road in Vienna, officiated by The Very Reverend Father Zanni V.F.

Burial will follow at Dugan Cemetery in Fowler Township.

Friends and family may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.madaszchapel.com.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Friday, August 11 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.