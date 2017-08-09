Kim Marie Caspary Obituary

LAKE MILTON, Ohio – Kim Marie Caspary, age 31, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, following a three year courageous battle with cancer.

Born August 7, 1986 in Youngstown, she was the daughter of Timothy J. and Linda (Rednock) Caspary; she was named after her favorite cousin, Kim Marie (Ting) Hinkson of Florida.

Kim graduated from Jackson-Milton High School in 2006.

Kim was the kind of person who could always put a smile on your face. She was known for giving big hugs and made you feel good to be around her. She loved music and especially Mariah Carey. She loved walking to Craig Beach.

Survivors include her father, Tim of Lake Milton; brother, Tim (Nicky) Rednock of Lake Milton and a sister, Barbara Caspary; two nieces whom she adored, Kinsey and Brooke and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother and an infant son.

Services will be held at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel on Sunday, August 13, 2017 at 3:00 p.m., friends will be received starting at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.

