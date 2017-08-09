Mercer Co. dentist accused of pointing gun at police officer

A Hempfield police officer said Duane Gruber pointed a loaded gun at him last month, threatening to kill him

By Published: Updated:
Duane Gruber, Greenville dentist

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A Mercer County dentist will face charges in district court after police say he threatened to kill an officer.

The Hempfield Police Department said it got a call around 3 a.m. on July 12 from Duane Gruber, who was making threats to Mercer County 911. He mentioned homosexuals and the police chief, according to officers.

When an officer arrived at Gruber’s Kennard Road home in Sugar Grove Township, police said he appeared intoxicated.

After a heated confrontation, police said Gruber shoved the officer then went into his garage, got a loaded shotgun, and pointed it at the officer, threatening to kill him. He eventually surrendered to police after several minutes when backup arrived.

Gruber appeared before District Judge Brian Arthur on Wednesday. The officer at the scene testified and Gruber did not take the stand.

The defense argued that the officer’s statement in the complaint and his testimony did not match up. They asked that the charges be dismissed, however, Judge Arthur said he will hold all charges.

Gruber is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, and recklessly endangering another person. His dentistry license is currently suspended and his office is closed.

He is due back in court on October 10.

This story corrects Judge Brian Arthur’s name.

.

