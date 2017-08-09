Moscow Mules in copper mugs could be poisoning you



(KRON) — Health officials are warning people that those popular copper mugs Moscow Mules come in could be poisoning them.

The vodka drink traditionally comes in a copper mug. Some just look like copper but are actually stainless steel, which are perfectly safe to drink from.

However, anyone that sips from the real ones could be poisoning themselves.

According to health officials, the acid in the cocktail can leach out the copper metal. Once it’s swallowed, it can cause stomach pains and unpleasant trips to the bathroom or worse.

An advisory bulletin from Iowa’s alcoholic beverages division notes that in keeping with Food and Drug Administration guidelines, copper should not come into contact with acidic foods with a pH below 6.

That includes vinegar, fruit juice, wine, and a traditional Moscow Mule, which has a pH of “well below 6.0,” the bulletin says.

According to the National Institutes of Health, symptoms of copper poisoning include abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, and jaundice.

