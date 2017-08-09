New Warren firefighters strengthen city’s fire department

The salaries of the new firefighters are being paid for by a federal grant

By Published: Updated:
Seven firefighters were sworn in to Warren's fire department. They join the nine rookies that were sworn in earlier in the year

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Seven new firefighters were sworn in Wednesday in Warren — the first time that the department has been at full strength for several years.

The firefighters that were sworn in are Zachary Walter, Steven Bryte, Jr., Duriel Harris, Rodney Simmons, Alexander Jones, Jacob Samsel and Thomas Advey.

The seven new recruits join nine other rookies sworn in earlier this year.

Their salaries are being paid by a federal grant that allows the city to have enough firefighters on staff to cover the entire city.

Budget problems forced the closure of all but one station in the city over the past 10 years.

The fire chief said he’s glad to have enough people on staff.

“It’s gonna make out city safer than what it already is. In the next three or four weeks, all the stations are going to be open on a routine basis. We are ecstatic today,” said fire chief Ken Nussle.

The new firefighters said they’re ready to get to work.

“It’s always a positive, to learn from these guys who have a lot of experience, to really take the next step in becoming a professional firefighter,” said new firefighter Duriel Harris.

The fire stations have been closed, on and off, for at least six years.

