Overcrowding forces federal prisoners into county lockup in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – At least 20 federal prisoners were forced from the private prison in Youngstown to the Mahoning County Jail.

The prisoners were moved Tuesday from the CoreCivic facility, formerly the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center, on Hubbard Road to the county jail.

Core Civic will pay the county to house the prisoners until they can be relocated.

Corrections Corporation of America rebranded as CoreCivic in 2016. The move followed layoffs at CCA facilities after the Department of Justice announced it was pulling back on its use of private facilities. However, in 2017, the Trump administration said the federal prison system was a disaster saying, “I do think we can do a lot of privatizations and private prisons. It seems to work a lot better.”

Attorney General Jeff Session withdrew an order issued last August by the Justice Department under President Obama to phase out the government’s use of private prisons.

In December, the CoreCivic facility was awarded a new contract with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office to house up to 600 detainees. It is not clear if any of the prisoners transferred to the Mahoning County Jail are any of those detainees.

