Police say suspect’s Jesus necklace matches one stolen in Youngstown shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police took a gold, diamond encrusted Jesus necklace from a man they arrested on drug and firearm charges following a traffic stop.

Police pulled over Juwuan Howell, 18, Monday for having expired plates.

According to a police report, officers found marijuana, crack cocaine, cocaine and a loaded gun in the car.

A check of Howell’s ID found that he had a warrant out of Columbiana County on aggravated burglary charges.

As police were processing the evidence, an officer noted that Howell’s Jesus medallion necklace matched that of one stolen during an aggravated robbery in Youngstown where a man was shot, the report stated.

Police secured the necklace. The investigation into the aggravated robbery continues.

Howell was charged with having weapons under disability, improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle and drug possession.