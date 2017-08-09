Police: Two Youngstown women arrested after scuffle over stolen items

A shopper told police she confronted the two women after she noticed them leaving a Sears with unpaid merchandise.

By Published: Updated:
Breiash Floyd, charged with obstructing official business, resisting arrest and theft. Tiesha Howell, charged with robbery.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said two Youngstown women face multiple charges including theft after a shopper confronted them when they left a Sears with stolen items at the Southern Park Mall Tuesday.

While shopping, the Youngstown woman noticed that Breiash Floyd, 20, and Tiesha Howell, 22, were stuffing merchandise into book bags at the store, according to the police report.

Floyd and Howell walked outside to a bush without paying for the items, the Youngstown woman told police.

There, they grabbed more similarly-styled backpacks, as a bus arrived at the stop, the report said.

The woman told police that she reported the incident to a Sears employee, who told her there was nothing that could be done since the pair already left the store.

Then, the woman approached Floyd and Howell and told them she would be taking the stolen merchandise back to the store, according to the report.

The report said she took the stolen items from Floyd, but Howell began threatening her and claimed she paid for the items.

When Howell pushed the woman, they began fighting, and police were called to the scene.

The woman was not hurt, and Floyd and Howell were arrested and sent to the Mahoning County Jail, according to the report.

Howell is charged with robbery while Floyd is charged with theft, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

Police said the merchandise was returned to Sears.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s