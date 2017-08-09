Police: Two Youngstown women arrested after scuffle over stolen items

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said two Youngstown women face multiple charges including theft after a shopper confronted them when they left a Sears with stolen items at the Southern Park Mall Tuesday.

While shopping, the Youngstown woman noticed that Breiash Floyd, 20, and Tiesha Howell, 22, were stuffing merchandise into book bags at the store, according to the police report.

Floyd and Howell walked outside to a bush without paying for the items, the Youngstown woman told police.

There, they grabbed more similarly-styled backpacks, as a bus arrived at the stop, the report said.

The woman told police that she reported the incident to a Sears employee, who told her there was nothing that could be done since the pair already left the store.

Then, the woman approached Floyd and Howell and told them she would be taking the stolen merchandise back to the store, according to the report.

The report said she took the stolen items from Floyd, but Howell began threatening her and claimed she paid for the items.

When Howell pushed the woman, they began fighting, and police were called to the scene.

The woman was not hurt, and Floyd and Howell were arrested and sent to the Mahoning County Jail, according to the report.

Howell is charged with robbery while Floyd is charged with theft, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

Police said the merchandise was returned to Sears.