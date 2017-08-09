Ronald J. Palermo Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, August 11 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Christine’s Church for Ronald J Palermo, 65, who passed away on Wednesday, August 9.

He was born December 29, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, son of Albert Palermo and Alvina Strollo.

Ronald was a 1969 graduate of Ursuline High School and attended YSU.

He worked as a machinist at General Fireproofing and other machine shops.

He was a member of St. Christine Church.

Ronald liked all sports, fishing and photography.

Surviving are a sister, Joann (Nick) Panno of Stow, Ohio; a niece, Gina and a nephew, Nicholas III. He also leaves many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held Friday, August 11 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Christine’s Catholic Church, S. Schenley Avenue in Youngstown.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 10 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.