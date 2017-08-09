Ruth M. Fox Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Ruth M. Fox formerly of Reynolds passed away peacefully at 7:10 a.m. Monday, August 9, 2017, in Nugent’s CCRC, Hermitage.

Mrs. Fox was born October 29, 1924, in New Castle, a daughter of Harold and Edna (Bentley) Vanburen.

She was a 1943 graduate of New Castle High School and then enrolled in courses at the Jameson Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, New Castle.

After graduating in 1947 and earning her RN certification, Ruth remained at Jameson to work as a nurse for several years. She then relocated to Reynolds, and worked in the same capacity at the former Greenville General Hospital for many years, retiring in 1975.

Ruth was a member of the former Greencrest Baptist Church, Reynolds.

She was past president of the local Aglow International chapter and the Women’s Christian Fellowship group. Both organizations had several meeting locations throughout Mercer County.

Ruth was a talented artist and owned her own kiln. She was known for her porcelain dolls but also enjoyed making ceramics and quilling. Ruth loved to travel with her husband and spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Her husband, Paul Fox, whom she married August 25, 1947, passed away June 1, 1995.

Surviving are three sons, Gary Fox and his wife, Sandy, Mt. Vernon, Indiana, David Fox and his wife, Jill, Hermitage and Doug Fox and his wife, Jo, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, an infant and Stephen G. Fox; two sisters, Evelyn McGaughy and Eleanor Fessler and a brother, Henry Vanburen.

A private graveside service will be held at Oak Park Cemetery, New Castle.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State, Sharon.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Friday, August 11 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.