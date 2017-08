VENANGO COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – A portion of Interstate 80 in Venango County is closed after a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The accident happened Just after 2 p.m. Wednesday near the Venango and Mercer County line.

Interstate 80 eastbound is closed from Exit 29 (Route 8, Franklin-Oil City-Barkeyville) to Exit 35 (Route 308, Clintonville).