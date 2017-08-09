Storm Team 27: A dry start Thursday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Look for some sun to start your Thursday. Isolated pockets of fog possible early. Clouds will increase through the day with a chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon and evening. The risk for showers or thunderstorms will stay in forecast Thursday night and Friday too.
The weekend will be a little cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70’s.
FORECAST
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm afternoon. (30%)
High: 82
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
Low: 62
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 82
Saturday: Partly sunny. Very small chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 76 Low: 63
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 57
Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers early. (20%)
High: 76 Low: 56
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 57
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 57
Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 57
