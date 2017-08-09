Storm Team 27: A dry start Thursday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Look for some sun to start your Thursday. Isolated pockets of fog possible early. Clouds will increase through the day with a chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon and evening. The risk for showers or thunderstorms will stay in forecast Thursday night and Friday too.

The weekend will be a little cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70’s.

FORECAST

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm afternoon. (30%)

High: 82

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

Low: 62

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 82

Saturday: Partly sunny. Very small chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. (20%)

High: 76 Low: 63

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 57

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers early. (20%)

High: 76 Low: 56

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 57

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 57

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 57