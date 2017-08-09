Storm Team 27: Another night with quiet weather

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Great weather this evening and overnight. Skies will become mostly clear. Patchy fog possible.

Look for some sun to start your Thursday. Isolated pockets of fog possible early. Clouds will increase through the day with a chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon and evening. The risk for showers or thunderstorms will stay in forecast Thursday night and Friday too.

The weekend will be a little cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70’s.

FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy fog.

Low: 56

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm afternoon. (30%)

High: 82

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

Low: 62

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 82

Saturday: Partly sunny. Very small chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. (20%)

High: 76 Low: 63

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 57

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers early. (20%)

High: 76 Low: 56

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 57

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 57

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 57