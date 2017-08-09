Storm Team 27: Plenty of sunshine for midweek

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Mostly to partly sunny skies on tap for today. Highs are expected back in the 80s. Tonight the clear conditions will conditions.

There is a chance for an afternoon shower and storm Thursday afternoon but the best chance for rain returns Friday.

FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny.

High: 82

Wednesday Night: A few clouds.

Low: 56

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm afternoon. (30%)

High: 82

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. (60%)

High: 80 Low: 60

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 80 Low: 62

Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers or thunderstorms. (20%)

High: 79 Low: 61

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers. (30%)

High: 75 Low: 58

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 57

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 60