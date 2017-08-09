Storm Team 27: Plenty of sunshine for midweek

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds and sun

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Mostly to partly sunny skies on tap for today. Highs are expected back in the 80s. Tonight the clear conditions will conditions.

There is a chance for an afternoon shower and storm Thursday afternoon but the best chance for rain returns Friday.

FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 82

Wednesday Night: A few clouds.
Low: 56

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm afternoon. (30%)
High: 82

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. (60%)
High: 80 Low: 60

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 80 Low: 62

Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers or thunderstorms. (20%)
High: 79 Low: 61

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers. (30%)
High: 75 Low: 58

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 57

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 60

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s