Students nationwide advocate for safe routes to school

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – As kids head back to school, a recent study by Family, Career and Community Leaders of America found that 73 percent of children surveyed didn’t feel safe at intersections near their school.

Distracted drivers make students like Madison Collins, from Virginia. concerned about their safety.

“People just weren’t paying attention. They weren’t being courteous,” she said. “They were texting and driving, they weren’t wearing seat belts and going too fast, and they weren’t observing that it was a school zone.”

Nearly 1,000 students from 22 states took part in a Teen Road Assessment program. Participants took traffic counts and looked for ways to make their routes to school safer.

Sandra Spavone is the executive director of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, the non-profit organization that partnered with State Farm to conduct the survey. She said the survey showed that there are various issues to tackle.

“We felt we had done a lot of work about telling them to putting your phone down, buckle up, don’t have too many passengers, and what we saw was that infrastructure was another piece,” she said.

As part of the nationwide program, teens advocate for infrastructure changes such as adding stoplights, roundabouts and improving crosswalks. Organizers say they are also pushing for more federal dollars to go toward improving intersections for students.

“As you know, infrastructure is a big topic for our nation today — investing back in our infrastructure — so we want to make sure as they are looking at those funds that they are looking to spend at intersections near schools,” Spavone said.

Educating students on federal guidelines and road designs helped Collins bring traffic changes near her school. She hopes to see others take steps to do the same.